LEBANON — Junior wing Baker Brooksby scored a career-high 34 points with eight 3-point field goals and Oakland defeated East Linn Christian 69-52 on Tuesday night in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Brooksby shot 13 of 19 from the field.
"Baker is playing with so much more confidence this year," Oakland coach Jeff Clark said.
Marcus Carlson added a double-double for the Oakers (4-2) with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Corbin Picknell contributed nine points, six assists and three steals, while Silas Strempel had five assists, four steals and four rebounds.
Sophomore Cole King led the Eagles (2-1) with 35 points.
"Anytime you get a double-figure road win, that's something to be happy about," Clark said. "Marcus (Carlson) had a good, solid performance."
The Oakers are scheduled to host Lowell at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
OAKLAND (69) — Baker Brooksby 34, Carlson 13, Picknell 9, Alcantar 6, Collins 3, Strempel 2, Branton 2, Baimbridge. Totals 26-56 5-9 69.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (52) — Cole King 35, Nofziger 6, Cowan 4, Walusiak 3, Wellman 2, Faught 2, Neilson, L. Christenson, E. Christenson. Totals 18-42 14-22 52.
Oakland;19;19;18;13;—;69
East Linn;15;15;11;11;—;52
3-Point Shots — Oak. 8 (Brooksby), ELC 2 (King, Walusiak). Total Fouls — Oak. 22, ELC 12. Fouled Out — Alcantar.
