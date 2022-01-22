GLIDE — Senior post Colby Bucich turned in a double-double as the Glide boys basketball team opened Southern Cascade League play on Saturday with a 74-45 victory over visiting Rogue River.

Bucich finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Clay Mornarich contributed 14 points, seven assists and four steals, and Josh Ranger added 14 points.

The Wildcats (7-7, 1-0 SCL) led 35-20 at halftime. Ethan Devish led the Chieftains (0-9, 0-2) with 10 points.

"It was nice to get a win in our first league game and get the other players (reserves) playing time," Glide coach Jeff Smith said.

Glide is scheduled to host Bonanza Wednesday.

ROGUE RIVER (45) — Ethan Devish 10, Nelson 8, Foor 7, Dabrowski 7, Haag 4, Brown 3, House 3, McWillie 3, Ellis, Simpson. Totals 17 7-17 45.

GLIDE (74) — Colby Bucich 24, Mornarich 14, Ranger 14, Pope 8, D. Davis 6, Cobb 3, Lologo 3, Chrisenberry 2, Swain. Totals 30 10-19 74.

R. River;9;11;14;11;—;45

Glide;21;14;24;15;—;74

3-Point Shots — R.R. 4 (Devish 2, Foor 1, House 1), Glide 4 (Bucich 2, Ranger 1, Lologo 1). Total Fouls — R.R. 15, Glide 19. Fouled Out — Haag, Dabrowski.

JV Score — Rogue River def. Glide.

