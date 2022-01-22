Bucich, Glide blow out Rogue River, 74-45 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 22, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — Senior post Colby Bucich turned in a double-double as the Glide boys basketball team opened Southern Cascade League play on Saturday with a 74-45 victory over visiting Rogue River.Bucich finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists. Clay Mornarich contributed 14 points, seven assists and four steals, and Josh Ranger added 14 points.The Wildcats (7-7, 1-0 SCL) led 35-20 at halftime. Ethan Devish led the Chieftains (0-9, 0-2) with 10 points."It was nice to get a win in our first league game and get the other players (reserves) playing time," Glide coach Jeff Smith said.Glide is scheduled to host Bonanza Wednesday. ROGUE RIVER (45) — Ethan Devish 10, Nelson 8, Foor 7, Dabrowski 7, Haag 4, Brown 3, House 3, McWillie 3, Ellis, Simpson. Totals 17 7-17 45.GLIDE (74) — Colby Bucich 24, Mornarich 14, Ranger 14, Pope 8, D. Davis 6, Cobb 3, Lologo 3, Chrisenberry 2, Swain. Totals 30 10-19 74.R. River;9;11;14;11;—;45Glide;21;14;24;15;—;743-Point Shots — R.R. 4 (Devish 2, Foor 1, House 1), Glide 4 (Bucich 2, Ranger 1, Lologo 1). Total Fouls — R.R. 15, Glide 19. Fouled Out — Haag, Dabrowski.JV Score — Rogue River def. Glide. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg dog trainer files defamation suit against accusers Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Pegasus Equestrian Resort project in court over land deal Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race One dead after Thursday morning standoff at Winchester trailer park TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Rhea shines as Riddle remains unbeaten in Skyline with 49-25 win at Yoncalla Cash Boe's double-double leads Elkton past Glendale, 54-45 Sheldon's hot shooting downs Roseburg boys, girls in SWC openers Oakland takes 38-26 victory over Lowell Hansen nets 31, Rogue River downs Glide, 51-45 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
