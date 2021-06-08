GLIDE — Colby Bucich scored 22 points and Glide needed a big fourth quarter offensively to defeat Bonanza 57-51 on Tuesday night in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Coby Pope added 10 points for the Wildcats (2-2, 2-2 SCL), who overcame 26 turnovers. Tanner Pope scored five of his nine points in the fourth period and Clay Mornarich scored six of his eight in the fourth.
"We played good defense for three quarters," Glide coach Rhyun Rinnert said.
Ty Nelson led the Antlers (2-6, 1-5) with 13 points before fouling out.
The two teams will meet Friday in Bonanza.
BONANZA (51) — Ty Nelson 13, Hill 8, Sieminski 8, Hayes 2, Ad. Mojica 4, Kness 11, Ibarra 5, An. Mojica. Totals 21 4-8 51.
GLIDE (57) — Colby Bucich 22, Mornarich 8, C. Pope 10, T. Pope 9, Cobb 2, Ackerman 6, Damewood, Ranger. Totals 23 10-19 57.
Bonanza;12;7;12;20;—;51
Glide;12;12;11;22;—;57
3-Point Shots — Bon. 5 (Sieminski 2, Ibarra 1, Kness 2), Glide 1 (C. Pope). Total Fouls — Bon. 21, Glide 10. Fouled Out — Nelson.
JV Score — Glide 39, Bonanza 33.
