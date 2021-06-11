BONANZA — Junior wing Colby Bucich scored a career-high 33 points and Glide defeated Bonanza 67-51 on Friday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.

Bucich also grabbed 15 rebounds for a double-double and made three assists and three steals as the Wildcats (3-2, 3-2 SCL) beat Bonanza (3-7, 1-6) for the second time in four days.

Tanner Pope had 10 points, Coby Pope contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and Dylan Ackerman chipped in seven points.

Allen Hill led the Antlers with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Glide plays at Illinois Valley Saturday.

GLIDE (67) — Colby Bucich 33, Mornarich 6, Ackerman 7, C. Pope 8, T. Pope 10, Ranger 3. Totals 23 18-28 67.

BONANZA (51) — Allen Hill 22, Sieminski 5, Hayes, Ad. Mojica 2, Ibarra, An. Mojica 4, Nelson 8, Kness 10. Totals 21 3-13 51.

Glide;14;13;24;16;—;67

Bonanza;21;12;9;19;—;51

3-Point Shots — Glide 3 (Bucich, Ackerman, Ranger), Bon. 6 (Hill 4, Sieminski 1, Kness 1). Total Fouls — Glide 10, Bon. 19. Fouled Out — Hill.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.