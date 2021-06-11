BONANZA — Junior wing Colby Bucich scored a career-high 33 points and Glide defeated Bonanza 67-51 on Friday in a Southern Cascade League boys basketball game.
Bucich also grabbed 15 rebounds for a double-double and made three assists and three steals as the Wildcats (3-2, 3-2 SCL) beat Bonanza (3-7, 1-6) for the second time in four days.
Tanner Pope had 10 points, Coby Pope contributed eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists, and Dylan Ackerman chipped in seven points.
Allen Hill led the Antlers with 22 points, hitting four 3-pointers.
Glide plays at Illinois Valley Saturday.
GLIDE (67) — Colby Bucich 33, Mornarich 6, Ackerman 7, C. Pope 8, T. Pope 10, Ranger 3. Totals 23 18-28 67.
BONANZA (51) — Allen Hill 22, Sieminski 5, Hayes, Ad. Mojica 2, Ibarra, An. Mojica 4, Nelson 8, Kness 10. Totals 21 3-13 51.
Glide;14;13;24;16;—;67
Bonanza;21;12;9;19;—;51
3-Point Shots — Glide 3 (Bucich, Ackerman, Ranger), Bon. 6 (Hill 4, Sieminski 1, Kness 1). Total Fouls — Glide 10, Bon. 19. Fouled Out — Hill.
