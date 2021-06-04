ROGUE RIVER — Junior wing Colby Bucich had a double-double and led the Glide boys basketball team to a 53-40 win over Rogue River on Friday in a Southern Cascade League game.
Bucich finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds.
"That's the best game Colby has played," Glide first-year coach Rhyun Rinnert said. Rinnert, a 1987 Glide graduate, took over this spring season for long-time coach Jeff Smith.
Clay Mornarich contributed 14 points for the Wildcats (1-2), hitting a pair of 3-pointers.
Mark Bandy led the Chieftains (1-4) with 18 points.
Glide is scheduled to host Bonanza Tuesday.
GLIDE (53) — Colby Bucich 21, Mornarich 14, Pope 5, Ackerman 6, Damewood 4, Cobb 3, Ranger. Totals 19 11-18 53.
ROGUE RIVER (40) — Mark Bandy 18, Tognoni 13, Hoag 4, Nelson 3, Foor 2, McWillie, Riggle, Brown, Baird. Totals 15 5-9 40.
Glide;17;12;16;8;—;53
R. River;8;11;7;14;—;40
3-Point Shots — Glide 4 (Bucich 1, Mornarich 2, Ackerman 1), R.R. 5 (Tognoni 1, Bandy 4). Total Fouls — Glide 13, R.R. 16. Fouled Out — Riggle.
JV Score — Rogue River 49, Glide 36.
