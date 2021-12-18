CAMAS VALLEY — Sophomore James Standley scored 17 points with three 3-point field goals and Camas Valley defeated Prospect 40-29 on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.

Standley had 10 points in the first half. Kenny Wilson added eight points for the Hornets (5-1).

Boden Perkins and Theo James each scored 10 points for the Cougars (3-3).

C.V. travels to Mohawk Tuesday for a nonleague contest.

PROSPECT (29) — Boden Perkins 10, Theo James 10, Davis 6, Christian 1, Hines, Hammer 2, Moore, Reno. Totals 9 9-20 29.

CAMAS VALLEY (40) — James Standley 17, Jar. Standley 4, DeRoss 2, Amos 2, Casteel 6, Younce, Ril. Wolfe 1, O'Connor, Wilson 8, Banks, Swift. Totals 13 8-15 40.

Prospect;11;10;3;5;—;29

C. Valley;6;15;10;19;—;40

3-Point Shots — Pro. 2 (Perkins), C.V. 6 (Jam. Standley 3, Casteel 2, Wilson 1). Total Fouls — Pro. 17, C.V. 14. Fouled Out — James. Technical Foul — Perkins.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.