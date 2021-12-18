Camas Valley beats Prospect, 40-29 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — Sophomore James Standley scored 17 points with three 3-point field goals and Camas Valley defeated Prospect 40-29 on Saturday in a nonleague boys basketball game.Standley had 10 points in the first half. Kenny Wilson added eight points for the Hornets (5-1).Boden Perkins and Theo James each scored 10 points for the Cougars (3-3).C.V. travels to Mohawk Tuesday for a nonleague contest. PROSPECT (29) — Boden Perkins 10, Theo James 10, Davis 6, Christian 1, Hines, Hammer 2, Moore, Reno. Totals 9 9-20 29.CAMAS VALLEY (40) — James Standley 17, Jar. Standley 4, DeRoss 2, Amos 2, Casteel 6, Younce, Ril. Wolfe 1, O'Connor, Wilson 8, Banks, Swift. Totals 13 8-15 40.Prospect;11;10;3;5;—;29C. Valley;6;15;10;19;—;403-Point Shots — Pro. 2 (Perkins), C.V. 6 (Jam. Standley 3, Casteel 2, Wilson 1). Total Fouls — Pro. 17, C.V. 14. Fouled Out — James. Technical Foul — Perkins. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Standley Camas Valley Boden Perkins Sport Basketball Theo James Point C.v. Basketball Game Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct Impromptu warming center at Gaddis Park stokes controversy Heard removed from Senate floor for not wearing mask 2-year-old girl seriously injured in crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas routs Days Creek, 60-29 Elkton defeats Triangle Lake, 49-38 Camas Valley beats Prospect, 40-29 Roseburg falls to Crescent Valley, 38-29 Fires, Landslides, Lack of Snow: The Ski Industry Girds for Battle Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
