Camas Valley boys edge Glendale, 47-45 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 7, 2022 Dec 7, 2022 Updated 56 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GLENDALE — The Camas Valley boys basketball team improved to 4-0 on the season with a 47-45 victory over Glendale on Tuesday in a nonleague game at Carl Ford Memorial Gym.Sophomore Riley Wolfe and Kenny Wilson each scored 13 points for the Hornets, who trailed by four at halftime and three after three quarters. Freshman Tatum Sexton added 10 points.Robert Martin scored a game-high 27 points for the Pirates (0-5), 14 coming in the first half. Gage Barba had 10 points.C.V. will play the Marshfield junior varsity Friday at the Cow Creek Classic in Riddle. Glendale will host the Marshfield JV2 on Dec. 16. CAMAS VALLEY (47) — Kenny Wilson 13, Riley Wolfe 13, DeRoss 2, Sexton 10, W. Casteel, Younce, J. Swift 3, O'Connor, K. Swift 6. Totals 21 4-8 47.GLENDALE (45) — Robert Martin 27, Sotelo, Arroyo, Ring 8, Barba 10. Totals 19 4-7 45.C. Valley;14;8;8;17;—;47Glendale;16;10;7;12;—;453-Point Goals — C.V. 1 (Wolfe), Gle. 3 (Martin). Total Fouls — C.V. 8, Gle. 11. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glendale Sport Junior Varsity Riley Wolfe Camas Valley Marshfield Kenny Wilson Robert Martin Coming Basketball Team C.v. Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Roseburg caregiver sentenced to 16 months for theft from patient Dachshund survives eight days in wilderness before being found by hunter Wrappin N Rollin to close doors Homeless protest against cleanups, lack of options This week in Obituaries Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NuScale Power Announces Two New Board Members, Further Strengthening Company Leadership Camas Valley boys edge Glendale, 47-45 Women's College Basketball Scores Wednesday's Transactions 2022 NCAA Women's Div I Volleyball Tournament Glance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.