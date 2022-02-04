Camas Valley holds off Glendale, 51-47 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Feb 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets overcame a poor shooting night at the free-throw line and handed Glendale a 51-47 loss on Friday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.Sophomore James Standley scored 12 points and Kenny Wilson had 11 for Camas Valley (10-6, 5-4 Skyline South). Jared Standley and Mason Amos each chipped in nine points.Eban Hoolahan led the Pirates (8-7, 4-5 South) with 19 points and David Lovaglio added 11.GLENDALE (47) — Eban Hoolahan 19, Lovaglio 11, M. Moody, L. Moody 6, Ring 2, Cawley, Martin 9. Totals 18 6-12 47. CAMAS VALLEY (51) — James Standley 12, Jar. Standley 9, Amos 9, Riv. Wolfe 6, Ril. Wolfe, Wilson 11, Swift 4. Totals 19 11-30 51.Glendale;15;17;10;5;—;47C. Valley;10;16;16;9;—;513-Point Shots — Gle. 5 (Lovaglio 2, Hoolahan 2, Martin 1), C.V. 2 (Riv. Wolfe, Wilson). Total Fouls — Gle. 20, C.V. 12. Fouled Out — L. Moody, Martin, Amos. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Work begins on Roseburg In-N-Out Burger Roseburg man arrested in connection to break-in at Chi's Restaurant Death Notices for January 30, 2022 Grants Pass horse racing machines could impact Cow Creek Tribe Death Notices for February 1, 2022 Online Polls Do you think Roseburg's new homeless shelter is in a good location? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back TOP JOBS News Review Carriers UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep TUTOR NEEDED DUMP TRUCK DRIVER GIS ANALYST Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News South Umpqua turns up the heat, runs away from Sutherlin, 62-38 Days Creek handles Umpqua Valley Christian, 62-49 North Douglas holds on down the stretch, gets past Elkton, 60-54 Strong finish helps Douglas down St. Mary's, 53-38 Oakland claims two dual wins in 2A/1A Special District 2 matches Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
