CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets overcame a poor shooting night at the free-throw line and handed Glendale a 51-47 loss on Friday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Sophomore James Standley scored 12 points and Kenny Wilson had 11 for Camas Valley (10-6, 5-4 Skyline South). Jared Standley and Mason Amos each chipped in nine points.

Eban Hoolahan led the Pirates (8-7, 4-5 South) with 19 points and David Lovaglio added 11.

GLENDALE (47) — Eban Hoolahan 19, Lovaglio 11, M. Moody, L. Moody 6, Ring 2, Cawley, Martin 9. Totals 18 6-12 47.

CAMAS VALLEY (51) — James Standley 12, Jar. Standley 9, Amos 9, Riv. Wolfe 6, Ril. Wolfe, Wilson 11, Swift 4. Totals 19 11-30 51.

Glendale;15;17;10;5;—;47

C. Valley;10;16;16;9;—;51

3-Point Shots — Gle. 5 (Lovaglio 2, Hoolahan 2, Martin 1), C.V. 2 (Riv. Wolfe, Wilson). Total Fouls — Gle. 20, C.V. 12. Fouled Out — L. Moody, Martin, Amos.

