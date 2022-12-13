ROGUE RIVER — The Camas Valley boys basketball team was shut out in the first quarter and made just four of 13 free throws in a 30-29 nonleague basketball loss Tuesday night at Rogue River.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

