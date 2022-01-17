CAMAS VALLEY — Kenny Wilson scored 17 points and the Camas Valley boys basketball team whipped visiting Powers on Monday in a Skyline League game, winning 55-27.

The Hornets improved to 7-5 overall and 2-3 in the Skyline South. James Standley added 10 points for Camas Valley.

C.V. is scheduled to host Elkton Saturday in a league contest.

POWERS (27) — Rene Sears 13, Fandel 1, Mahmoud 2, Bushnell 7, Shorb 4, Pedrick. Totals 10 7-12 27.

CAMAS VALLEY (55) — Kenny Wilson 17, Jar. Standley 2, Jam. Standley 10, Amos 7, Casteel 2, Younce 3, Ril. Wolfe , Payne, Banks 2, Swift 6. Totals 24 2-12 55.

Powers;2;9;9;7;—;27

C. Valley;24;12;12;7;—;55

3-Point Shots — Pow. 0, C.V. 5 (Jam. Standley 2, Younce 1, Wilson 2). Total Fouls — Pow. 16, C.V. 13.

