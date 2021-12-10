Camas Valley tops Milo Adventist, 39-25 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMAS VALLEY — Kenny Wilson scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second half and Camas Valley defeated Milo Adventist 39-25 on Thursday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.Jared Standley and Mason Amos each scored nine points for the Hornets (3-1), who led 17-12 at halftime.Almas Smith led the Mustangs (0-5) with 12 points.Camas Valley is scheduled to host Oakridge on Dec. 17 in a nonleague game. MILO ADVENTIST (25) — Almas Smith 12, Alvarez, Gomez 4, Alder, Mosisi 1, Rojas, Matthews, Velazquez, Tshinyama, Davis 1, Castelan 7. Totals 10 4-9 25.CAMAS VALLEY (39) — Kenny Wilson 10, Jar. Standley 9, Jam. Standley 5, Amos 9, Casteel, Riv. Wolfe 2, Younce, Ril. Wolfe, O'Connor, Banks, Swift 4. Totals 17 5-17 39.Milo;9;3;8;5;—;25C. Valley;15;2;14;8;—;393-Point Shots — Milo 1 (Castelan), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — Milo 14, C.V. 11. Fouled Out — Alvarez. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg man arrested after breaking into building, damaging property UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone DINT makes third arrest in a week, man suspected of heroin delivery New trial date set for former TeSoAria owner Signs of progress for long-awaited Roseburg Veterans Home TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Special session: Lawmakers to address OR's illegal pot boom Lattice Semiconductor Wins Back-to-back GSA Most Respected Semiconductor Company Awards Man gets 10 years for actions during Portland protests College Presidents Who Lead the U.S. in Advancing Social Mobility Speak Out Oregon State Police are investigating the Nov. 5 hostage training exercise in Salem Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
