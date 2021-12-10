CAMAS VALLEY — Kenny Wilson scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second half and Camas Valley defeated Milo Adventist 39-25 on Thursday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.

Jared Standley and Mason Amos each scored nine points for the Hornets (3-1), who led 17-12 at halftime.

Almas Smith led the Mustangs (0-5) with 12 points.

Camas Valley is scheduled to host Oakridge on Dec. 17 in a nonleague game.

MILO ADVENTIST (25) — Almas Smith 12, Alvarez, Gomez 4, Alder, Mosisi 1, Rojas, Matthews, Velazquez, Tshinyama, Davis 1, Castelan 7. Totals 10 4-9 25.

CAMAS VALLEY (39) — Kenny Wilson 10, Jar. Standley 9, Jam. Standley 5, Amos 9, Casteel, Riv. Wolfe 2, Younce, Ril. Wolfe, O'Connor, Banks, Swift 4. Totals 17 5-17 39.

Milo;9;3;8;5;—;25

C. Valley;15;2;14;8;—;39

3-Point Shots — Milo 1 (Castelan), C.V. 0. Total Fouls — Milo 14, C.V. 11. Fouled Out — Alvarez.

