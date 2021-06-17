SUTHERLIN — Matt McPheeters scored 24 points and Cascade Christian remained undefeated on the spring season with a 65-47 win over Sutherlin on Thursday in a Far West League boys basketball game at the Dog Pound.
Morgan Law had 14 points and Cody Reece 12 for the Challengers (11-0, 7-0 FWL), who led 39-20 at halftime.
Senior post Josh Davis led the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-4) with 19 points. Kolbi Stinnett contributed 12 points and Trevin Wattman added 11.
Sutherlin will host Douglas at 12:30 p.m. Friday.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (65) — Matt McPheeters 24, Reece 12, Law 14, Marincus 7, Maurer 4, Nering 2, Coppedge 2. Totals 25 8-14 65.
SUTHERLIN (47) — Josh Davis 19, Stinnett 12, Wattman 11, B. Woods 4, Bodine 1, Pacini, Parsons, T. Woods. Totals 16 12-19 47.
C. Christian;20;19;8;18;—;65
Sutherlin;12;8;10;17;—;47
3-Point Shots — C.C. 7 (Law 4, Marincus 2, Reece 1), Suth. 3 (Stinnett 2, B. Woods 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 16, Suth. 15. Fouled Out — Bodine. Technical Foul — Sutherlin coach Stinnett.
