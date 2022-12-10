Cascade Christian JV handles Days Creek boys, 63-35 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 10, 2022 Dec 10, 2022 Updated 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MEDFORD — Eli Bryant scored 24 points and the Cascade Christian junior varsity defeated the Days Creek boys basketball team 63-35 on Saturday in a nonleague game.The Challengers led 32-19 at halftime.Keith Gaskell led the Wolves (1-3) with 11 points. Landon Kruzic scored nine points and freshman Xane Hopkins added eight.DAYS CREEK (35) — Keith Gaskell 11, Kruzic 9, Hopkins 8, Jenks 5, Denson 2, Buckner, Geiger, Brown, Ladd, K. Stufflebeam. Totals 12 8-15 35. CASCADE CHRISTIAN JV (63) — Eli Bryant 24, Richardson 9, Farmer 7, Westlake 7, Hockett 5, Goldade 5, Hoffman 2, Casebear 2, Klecker 2, Willard, Snowden. Totals 26 5-5 63.Day Creek;11;8;10;6;—;35C. Christian;18;14;22;9;—;633-Point Goals — D.C. 3 (Hopkins 2, Kruzic 1), C.C. 6 (Bryant 2, Richardson 1, Westlake 1, Hockett 1, Farmer 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 5, C.C. 17. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Days Creek Richardson Hydrography Sport C.c. Boys Eli Bryant Foul Medford Landon Kruzic Cascade Junior Varsity Basketball Team Xane Hopkins Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Help Wanted Most Popular Vehicle into side of building Saturday night Death Notices for December 7, 2022 Meet Drain's number one party planner: Amethyst Beard Oregon state judge temporarily halts implementation of Measure 114, hours after federal judge’s approval Troy Phelps pleads not guilty, next court date December 2023 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News No. 13 UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41 No. 13 UCLA 64, Cal St.-Fullerton 41 BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80 BYU 83, No. 21 Creighton 80 Portland 124, Minnesota 118
