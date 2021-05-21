TRI CITY — South Umpqua opened its spring boys basketball season on Friday with a 64-15 loss to Cascade Christian.
Cascade Christian rolls past South Umpqua, 64-15
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Tom Eggers
