TRI CITY — South Umpqua had a tough shooting performance in a 53-37 loss to No. 2-ranked Cascade Christian on Wednesday night in a Far West League boys basketball game.

Triston Wallace led the Challengers (15-4, 6-0 FWL) with 18 points. Austin Maurer chipped in 12 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Junior guard Jace Johnson had a double-double for the Lancers (10-6, 3-4) with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brendan Gosselin contributed seven points, while Ever Lamm had six points and five rebounds.

South Umpqua is scheduled to face St. Mary's in Medford Friday.

CASCADE CHRISTIAN (53) — Triston Wallace 18, A. Maurer 12, Reece 11, Hess 7, Westlake 3, P. Maurer 2, Sample, Hoffman, Nering. Totals 20 9-12 53.

SOUTH UMPQUA (37) — Jace Johnson 16, Gosselin 7, Lamm 6, K. Johnson 4, Briggs 2, Burnett 2, Cole, Real, Jenks, Eastridge, Kelly, Stevenson. Totals 16 4-9 37.

C. Christian;18;14;3;18;—;53

S. Umpqua;7;13;6;11;—;37

3-Point Shots — C.C. 4 (Reece, Hess, A. Maurer, Westlake), S.U. 1 (J. Johnson). Total Fouls — C.C. 12, S.U. 15.

JV Score — Cascade Christian def. South Umpqua.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.