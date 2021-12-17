LOWELL — Cash Boe turned in a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Elkton boys basketball team to a 52-41 win over Lowell Friday night in a nonleague game.

Sean Hazen added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Elks (4-2), converting 6 of 7 free throws in the fourth quarter. Elkton broke loose with 25 points over the final eight minutes.

Jesse Neet scored 17 points for the Devils (0-6).

"We did a good job in the fourth quarter. We got some good looks and made some free throws," Elkton coach Gary Trout said.

The Elks are scheduled to host Triangle Lake at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a nonleague contest.

ELKTON (52) — Cash Boe 19, Hazen 17, Cael Boe 6, Luzier 6, Allen 4, Woody, Sabo. Totals 18-45 13-23 52.

LOWELL (41) — Jesse Neet 17, Jaloff 6, Prom 5, Fassbender 4, Smith 3, Vaughn 2, Savio 2, Trenton 2. Totals 16-59 6-9 41.

Elkton;5;11;11;25;—;52

Lowell;9;4;12;16;—;41

3-Point Shots — Elk. 3 (Cash Boe 2, Hazen 1), Low. 3 (Neet 2, Smith 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 13, Low. 24. Fouled Out — Fassbender, Jaloff. Rebounds — Elk. 33 (Cash Boe 11), Low. 32 (Prom 10).

JV Score — Lowell def. Elkton.

