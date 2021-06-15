GLENDALE — Sophomore Cash Boe had a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds and Elkton defeated Glendale 49-34 on Monday in a Skyline League boys basketball game.
Boe also made five assists for the Elks (4-3, 4-2 Skyline), who put the game away by outscoring the Pirates 14-2 in the third quarter. Trevyn Luzier chipped in a career-high 15 points for Elkton.
Kaleb Cline had 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double for Glendale (2-4, 2-4).
Glendale hosts Day Creek Tuesday. Elkton travels to Days Creek Friday.
ELKTON (49) — Cash Boe 26, Luzier 15, Al. Allen 4, Cael Boe 2, Clevenger 2, An. Allen, Martinez, Bickford, Helmer. Totals 20 3-8 49.
GLENDALE (34) — Kaleb Cline 16, Ta. Ring 6, Hoolahan 5, Lovaglio 4, Martin 3, McManus, Ty. Ring. Totals 13 5-6 34.
Elkton;17;9;14;9;—;49
Glendale;6;13;2;13;—;34
3-Point Shots — Elk. 6 (Luzier 3, Cash Boe 3), Gle. 3 (Ta. Ring 2, Hoolahan 1). Total Fouls — Elk. 9, Gle. 12. Rebounds — Elk. 34 (Cash Boe 14), Gle. 27 (Cline 10).
