ELKTON — Sophomore guard Cash Boe scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, leading Elkton to a 52-45 win over Yoncalla on Wednesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game at Grimsrud Gym.
Trystn Woody chipped in eight points for the Elks (2-1). Freshman Sean Hazen made six steals.
Jordan Aguilar and Ashton Hardy both scored 10 points for the Eagles (0-2). The big difference came at the free-throw line, where Elkton made 16 of 31 attempts.
"Our effort was much better tonight (from the North Douglas game)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We struggled with our shooting, but worked hard to get some second opportunities."
YONCALLA (45) — Jordan Aguilar 10, Ashton Hardy 10, Allen 8, Grichar 8, Leary 7, Gray 2, Davis, McGrath. Totals 18-51 6-15 45.
ELKTON (52) — Cash Boe 30, Woody 8, Clevenger 6, Hazen 4, Al. Allen 4, Luzier, Peters, Cael Boe. Totals 15-48 16-31 52.
Yoncalla;13;8;16;8;—;45
Elkton;10;13;16;13;—;52
3-Point Shots — Yon. 3 (Allen 2, Grichar 1), Elk. 6 (Cash Boe 2, Clevenger 2, Woody 1, Hazen 1). Total Fouls — Yon. 23, Elk. 14. Fouled Out — Aguilar, Davis.
