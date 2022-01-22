Cash Boe's double-double leads Elkton past Glendale, 54-45 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKTON — Cash Boe posted a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading Elkton to a 54-45 win over Glendale on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball makeup game at Grimsrud Gym.Freshman Kellan Sabo added 13 points for the Elks (6-5, 1-1 Skyline North).David Lovaglio led the Pirates (7-5, 3-3 South) with 15 points and Lane Moody scored 11."We made a point of getting everybody in (after a two-week layoff)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We got good contributions from our bench."Elkton is scheduled to travel to Yoncalla and Glendale plays at Powers Tuesday. GLENDALE (45) — David Lovaglio 15, L. Moody 11, Martin 9, Hoolahan 7, M. Moody 3, Ring, Cawley, Barba, McCoy, Bellando. Totals 18-58 2-7 45.ELKTON (54) — Cash Boe 26, Sabo 13, Hazen 4, Luzier 3, Block 2, Woody 2, Allen 2, Geyer 2, Rausch, Cael Boe, Hastings. Totals 21-54 10-18 54.Glendale;6;10;11;18;—;45Elkton;13;9;17;15;—;543-Point Shots — Gle. 7 (Martin 3, Lovaglio 2, Hoolahan 1, M. Moody 1), Elk. 2 (Luzier, Sabo). Total Fouls — Gle. 15, Elk. 11. Rebounds — Gle. 27 (Ring 6), Elk. 43 (Cash Boe 14). Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elkton Boe Glendale Sport Basketball Double-double Kellan Sabo Cash David Lovaglio Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg dog trainer files defamation suit against accusers Roseburg motorcyclist dies in Friday crash Pegasus Equestrian Resort project in court over land deal Ruehle files to run against Boice in Douglas County commissioner race One dead after Thursday morning standoff at Winchester trailer park TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist News Review Carriers Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Forest Bridges UCC HAS JOBS! Classifieds Sales Rep Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Rhea shines as Riddle remains unbeaten in Skyline with 49-25 win at Yoncalla Cash Boe's double-double leads Elkton past Glendale, 54-45 Sheldon's hot shooting downs Roseburg boys, girls in SWC openers Oakland takes 38-26 victory over Lowell Hansen nets 31, Rogue River downs Glide, 51-45 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
