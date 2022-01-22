ELKTON — Cash Boe posted a double-double with 26 points and 14 rebounds, leading Elkton to a 54-45 win over Glendale on Saturday in a Skyline League boys basketball makeup game at Grimsrud Gym.

Freshman Kellan Sabo added 13 points for the Elks (6-5, 1-1 Skyline North).

David Lovaglio led the Pirates (7-5, 3-3 South) with 15 points and Lane Moody scored 11.

"We made a point of getting everybody in (after a two-week layoff)," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We got good contributions from our bench."

Elkton is scheduled to travel to Yoncalla and Glendale plays at Powers Tuesday.

GLENDALE (45) — David Lovaglio 15, L. Moody 11, Martin 9, Hoolahan 7, M. Moody 3, Ring, Cawley, Barba, McCoy, Bellando. Totals 18-58 2-7 45.

ELKTON (54) — Cash Boe 26, Sabo 13, Hazen 4, Luzier 3, Block 2, Woody 2, Allen 2, Geyer 2, Rausch, Cael Boe, Hastings. Totals 21-54 10-18 54.

Glendale;6;10;11;18;—;45

Elkton;13;9;17;15;—;54

3-Point Shots — Gle. 7 (Martin 3, Lovaglio 2, Hoolahan 1, M. Moody 1), Elk. 2 (Luzier, Sabo). Total Fouls — Gle. 15, Elk. 11. Rebounds — Gle. 27 (Ring 6), Elk. 43 (Cash Boe 14).

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.