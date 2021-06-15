HALSEY — Oakland struggled with its shooting and ballhandling and dropped a 57-45 decision to Central Linn on Tuesday in a Central Valley Conference boys basketball game.
Baker Brooksby finished with 15 points and eight rebounds and Silas Strempel contributed a career-high 12 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Oakers (8-4, 8-4 CVC), who shot 32% from the field and 27% from the free-throw line and committed 18 turnovers. Marcus Carlson pulled down eight rebounds.
Justin Krabill scored 23 points for the Cobras (6-5, 6-5).
"We didn't play well," Oakers coach Jeff Clark said. "We missed a ton of layins and shot horrible (from the charity stripe) and didn't take care of the ball."
The Oakers host East Linn Christian Thursday.
OAKLAND (45) — Baker Brooksby 15, Strempel 12, Alcantar 8, Carlson 6, Picknell 3, Collins 1, Kramer. Totals 19-60 4-15 45.
CENTRAL LINN (57) — Justin Krabill 23, Schneiter 14, Rowland 12, Crowell 8, Holmes, Beach, Kirk, B. Krabill. Totals 21-52 10-13 57.
Oakland;9;13;7;16;—;45
C. Linn;12;12;15;18;—;57
3-Point Shots — Oak. 3 (Brooksby 2, Picknell 1), C.L. 5 (J. Krabill 3, Rowland 2). Total Fouls — Oak. 12, C.L. 12.
