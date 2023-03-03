North Douglas wasn't able to complete a comeback from 14 points down against Crane on Friday at the OSAA Class 1A boys basketball tournament in Baker City.
The fifth-seeded Warriors got within one in the fourth quarter, but missed some opportunities to tie the contest in the last minute in a heartbreaking 60-57 semifinal loss to the No. 1 Mustangs at Baker High School.
Defending champion Crane (30-1) advanced to the title game Saturday night against the Crosshill Christian-Open Door Christian winner.
Cody Siegner had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Carter Nichols added 16 points and nine boards for the Mustangs, who led 17-6 after one quarter and were ahead 35-26 at halftime.
Ray Gerrard posted a double-double for the Warriors (23-6) despite some early foul trouble, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Logan Gant contributed 16 points with two 3-pointers, while Keagan Mast had 14 points with a pair of treys.
Trenton Rabuck had eight points and three steals in the loss.
Rabuck scored a basket with 3:01 left in the fourth quarter to cut Crane's lead to 54-53.
Siegner delivered a conventional three-point play to make it 59-55 with 57 seconds left. Gant answered with a layup to make it a two-point game with :45 remaining.
Nichols converted one of two foul shots with :17 left to push the Mustangs' advantage to 60-57. North was hit by some bad luck — Mast hit an apparent 3-pointer to tie it up, but it came just after the Warriors called a timeout with :11 on the clock.
Gerrard missed a 3-point attempt with :05 remaining, but William Duncan got the offensive rebound. Unfortunately, North Douglas wasn't able to get a shot up after taking a timeout with .2 remaining.
Crane edged North Douglas 44-41 in the quarterfinals last year.
NORTH DOUGLAS (57) — Ray Gerrard 8-15 1-2 17, Gant 7-10 0-0 16, Mast 4-17 4-4 14, Rabuck 3-8 0-0 8, Vaughn 1-1 0-1 2, Montgomery 0-3 0-0 0, Duncan 0-2 0-0 0, Reigard 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-56 5-9 57.
CRANE (60) — Cody Siegner 9-13 5-7 23, Nichols 6-10 1-2 16, Krueger 3-7 0-0 7, Jo. Zander 2-4 0-1 6, Ja. Zander 2-7 0-0 5, Clark 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-43 6-10 60.
N. Douglas;6;20;11;20;—;57
Crane;17;18;11;14;—;60
3-Point Goals — N.D. 6-24 (Gant 2-4, Mast 2-10, Rabuck 2-6, Montgomery 0-1, Duncan 0-2, Gerrard 0-1), Crane 8-17 (Nichols 3-4, Jo. Zander 2-4, Clark 1-2, Krueger 1-2, Ja. Zander 1-5). Total Fouls — N.D. 13, Crane 9. Rebounds — N.D. 28 (Gerrard 12), Crane 30 (Nichols, Siegner 9). Assists — N.D. 2 (Rabuck, Reigard 1), Crane 7 (Jo. Zander 2). Turnovers — N.D. 7, Crane 16.
