CRESWELL — Coquille handed the Sutherlin boys basketball team a 60-35 loss in the Bulldog Invitational on Wednesday at Creswell High School.Dean Tucker and Hunter Layton each scored 14 points for the Red Devils (4-5), who led 28-15 at halftime.Bryson McGarvey led the Bulldogs (0-6) with 12 points and sophomore Coltyn Jacobs scored nine."It was a much better effort today (than Tuesday against Creswell)," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but played better basketball. We handled pressure better."Sutherlin is scheduled to play in the Crusader Classic on Dec. 28-30 at Salem Academy. COQUILLE (60) — Dean Tucker 14, Hunter Layton 14, GeDeros 11, Felton 8, Scolari 7, Leep 4, Farmer 2, Johnson, Jones, Haan. Totals 25 7-9 60.SUTHERLIN (35) — Bryson McGarvey 12, Jacobs 9, Palm 4, Fultz 6, Quamme 3, VanBuren 1, Hart. Totals 13 7-12 35.Coquille;15;13;15;17;—;60Sutherlin;10;5;10;10;—;353-Point Goals — Coq. 3 (Scolari, Layton, GeDeros), Suth. 2 (Jacobs, Quamme). Total Fouls — Coq. 16, Suth. 9. Fouled Out — Tucker.
