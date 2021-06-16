Crater pulled away from Roseburg with a 26-point fourth quarter and defeated the Indians 60-47 in a Southern Oregon Conference regional boys basketball game on Wednesday night at Robertson Memorial Gym.
Tate Broesder finished with a career-high 19 points for the Comets (7-3), who led 34-32 after three periods. Colton Vranes had 18 points and Hunter Chubb added 15.
Crater shot 83% (15-for-18) from the free-throw line.
Seniors Attreyu Pinard and Matthew Parker each scored 11 points for Roseburg (4-8), which has lost five straight. Jacob Parker contributed eight points and Colton Marsters scored seven.
"We got a little complacent. We thought we would just show up and win," Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. "We had some defensive and mental breakdowns, being lazy with the basketball."
The Tribe will end the spring regular season on the road Friday, visiting Ashland. Roseburg is planning to play a pair of games during "Culmination Week."
CRATER (60) — Tate Broesder 19, Idiart 2, Smith 2, Vranes 18, Chubb 15, Turner, Eaton 4, Grant 2, Rucker. Totals 20 15-18 60.
ROSEBURG (47) — Attreyu Pinard 11, Mendoza, J. Parker 8, Marsters 7, Wilder, Stedman 2, M. Parker 11, Z. Martin 8, Williams 0. Totals 17 10-14 47.
Crater;11;8;15;26;—;60
Roseburg;15;6;11;15;—;47
3-Point Shots — Crater 5 (Broesder 3, Vranes 2), Roseburg 3 (M. Parker 2, Marsters 1). Technical foul — Chubb.
JV Score — Crater 48, Roseburg 39.
