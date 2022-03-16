Creswell nips Oakland 12-11 on walk-off single in season opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Mar 16, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRESWELL — The Creswell Bulldogs and Oakland Oakers engaged in an entertaining season opener on Wednesday.Creswell scored the winning run off Oakland reliever Baker Brooksby on a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 12-11 nonleague victory.The Oakers fell behind 10-2, but rallied and scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 11-11, setting up the bottom half.Ty Percell led Oakland with three hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning."We made a lot of mistakes. Way too many errors, but I'm super pleased we came back to tie it up," Oakland coach Ben Lane said.A linescore wasn't available.Oakland is scheduled to travel to Lowell Friday for a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Community college coach arrested for online sexual corruption of a minor Roseburg police investigating vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Diamond Lake Boulevard Yue responds to Heard's claims of communist psychological warfare tactics Update: Glide man dies as result of Thursday Diamond Lake Boulevard crash Commissioner candidate Hicks cited for vandalism TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Advertising Sales Manager The City of Myrtle Creek is accepting applications for the position of Special Sections Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News IMV Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Results Four Glide batters drive in combined 14 runs in 22-12 win over Douglas Creswell nips Oakland 12-11 on walk-off single in season opener Douglas walks to 8-1 nonleague win over No. 3 Glide North Douglas/Yoncalla falls 8-4 to Lowell in opener Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.