CRESWELL — The Creswell Bulldogs and Oakland Oakers engaged in an entertaining season opener on Wednesday.

Creswell scored the winning run off Oakland reliever Baker Brooksby on a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 12-11 nonleague victory.

The Oakers fell behind 10-2, but rallied and scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the score at 11-11, setting up the bottom half.

Ty Percell led Oakland with three hits, including a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

"We made a lot of mistakes. Way too many errors, but I'm super pleased we came back to tie it up," Oakland coach Ben Lane said.

A linescore wasn't available.

Oakland is scheduled to travel to Lowell Friday for a doubleheader, beginning at 2 p.m.

