GLIDE — Creswell dominated Glide in the opening 16 minutes, taking a 25-point lead.

The Class 3A Bulldogs finished with a 61-35 nonleague boys basketball win over the 2A Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Creswell (5-0) is ranked No. 5 in the latest OSAA 3A coaches poll.

"They're solid, from top to bottom. They're a very athletic team and we couldn't match up," surmised Glide coach Jeff Smith. "They're the best team we've faced this season."

Max Velarde led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Connor Hanson (12 points) and Caleb Lee (10) also scored in double figures for Creswell.

Colby Bucich had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots for Glide (3-5). Clay Mornarich and Dylan Davis each chipped in six points.

The Wildcats are off until Dec. 29, when they face Bandon in the Oakland Tournament.

CRESWELL (61) — Max Velarde 19, Hanson 12, Lee 10, Nguyen 7, Whitson 5, Williamson 4, Green 4, Parsons, Pratt. Totals 24 6-9 61.   

GLIDE (35) — Colby Bucich 10, Mornarich 6, D. Davis 6, Lologo 4, Ranger 4, Pope 3, Cobb 2, Chrisenberry, T. Davis, Swain. Totals 12 9-20 35.

Creswell;19;20;7;15;—;61

Glide;5;9;10;11;—;35

3-Point Shots — Cre. 7 (Lee 2, Hanson 2, Whitson 1, Valarde 2), Glide 2 (D. Davis). Total Fouls — Cre. 16, Glide 7.

JV Score — Creswell def. Glide.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.