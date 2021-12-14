Creswell rolls past Glide, 61-35 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GLIDE — Creswell dominated Glide in the opening 16 minutes, taking a 25-point lead.The Class 3A Bulldogs finished with a 61-35 nonleague boys basketball win over the 2A Wildcats on Tuesday night.Creswell (5-0) is ranked No. 5 in the latest OSAA 3A coaches poll."They're solid, from top to bottom. They're a very athletic team and we couldn't match up," surmised Glide coach Jeff Smith. "They're the best team we've faced this season."Max Velarde led the Bulldogs with 19 points. Connor Hanson (12 points) and Caleb Lee (10) also scored in double figures for Creswell.Colby Bucich had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots for Glide (3-5). Clay Mornarich and Dylan Davis each chipped in six points.The Wildcats are off until Dec. 29, when they face Bandon in the Oakland Tournament. CRESWELL (61) — Max Velarde 19, Hanson 12, Lee 10, Nguyen 7, Whitson 5, Williamson 4, Green 4, Parsons, Pratt. Totals 24 6-9 61. GLIDE (35) — Colby Bucich 10, Mornarich 6, D. Davis 6, Lologo 4, Ranger 4, Pope 3, Cobb 2, Chrisenberry, T. Davis, Swain. Totals 12 9-20 35.Creswell;19;20;7;15;—;61Glide;5;9;10;11;—;353-Point Shots — Cre. 7 (Lee 2, Hanson 2, Whitson 1, Valarde 2), Glide 2 (D. Davis). Total Fouls — Cre. 16, Glide 7.JV Score — Creswell def. Glide. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg police officer fired, charged with official misconduct New pharmacy opens in Myrtle Creek UPS employee arrested after attempting to sell stolen iPhone Roseburg man sentenced in fatal June DUII crash Remembering the Christmas Flood of 1964: 'The destruction was stunning' TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Creswell rolls past Glide, 61-35 Creswell handles Glide, 54-15 2021 Notebook: Climate change, weather crises and what next Suit: Anti-terrorism center collects protester intelligence Sen. Betsy Johnson to resign to focus on Oregon governor run Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
