Creswell rolls past Glide boys, 73-28

Dec 8, 2022

CRESWELL — Senior Max Velarde led three players in double figures with 19 points and Creswell handed the Glide boys basketball team a 73-28 loss on Wednesday in a nonleague game.

Tyler Whitson added 16 points for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs (2-0), who led 42-13 at halftime.

Bryce Swain led the Wildcats (0-2) with 13 points. Coby Pope and Ty Davis each scored six points.

Glide is scheduled to meet No. 8 Pleasant Hill in the Santiam Christian Tournament Friday in Adair Village.

GLIDE (28) — Bryce Swain 13, Pope 6, Davis 6, Eichenbusch 3, Standley, Chrisenbery, Atkin, Miller, Smith, Hatcher, Greer. Totals 10-42 4-8 28.

CRESWELL (73) — Max Velarde 19, Whitson 16, Nguyen 13, Hanson 7, Green 5, Hodge 4, Bowers 3, Williamson 2, Smith 2, Parsons 2. Totals 32-64 4-5 73.

Glide;4;9;7;8;—;28
Creswell;21;21;24;7;—;73

3-Point Goals — Glide 4 (Swain 3, Eichenbusch 1), Cre. 4 (Velarde, Whitson, Hanson, Green). Total Fouls — Glide 5, Cre. 10.

JV Score — Creswell 49, Glide 10.
