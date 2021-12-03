Creswell tops Douglas 48-43 in opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Dec 3, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CRESWELL — The Douglas boys basketball team opened its season on Thursday night with a 48-43 nonleague loss to Creswell.Sophomore Jace Page was the lone Trojan to score in double figures, finishing with 18 points.A complete scoring summary wasn't available.Douglas coach Bid Van Loon has three seniors on his roster: Brady Anderson, Blayke Kelly and Austyn Jones.The Trojans are scheduled to play Phoenix Friday in the Pirate Shootout. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1 million bail set for man suspected of delivering meth, heroin Santa, the Grinch almost rumble at tree lighting ceremony Saturday DINT arrests suspected drug dealer, cites possession of fentanyl, meth, heroin Nearly 4-hour I-5 standoff ends in arrest of Sutherlin man Myrtle Creek man sentenced to more than three years in child pornography case TOP JOBS NOW HIRING Apprentice Web Press Operator News Review Carriers The FISH of Roseburg food pantry SWANSON GROUP IS NOW HIRING! Douglas County Farm Service Agency Special Sections Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News This Roseburg company didn't just hold a job for employee on National Guard deployment — they gave her a raise and a promotion Bundy: Campaigning counts as court-ordered community service Blazers executive Neil Olshey dismissed after probe Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicron What's Up Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
