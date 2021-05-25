DAYS CREEK — Andrew Stoddard and Tyler Hesse each scored 18 points and the Crosshill Christian Eagles defeated the Days Creek Wolves 54-45 on Monday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Macs Whetzel led Days Creek (1-3) with 12 points. Neston Berlingeri contributed nine points, five rebounds and four assists, Cauy Jackson and Zane DeGroot both chipped in seven points, and Keith Gaskell added six points and five rebounds.
Landon Kruzic also grabbed five rebounds in the loss.
"(Crosshill Christian) is a very quality 1A team," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "I'm pretty pleased with our effort. We fought back in the second half."
The Wolves will host Yoncalla Tuesday.
CROSSHILL CHRISTIAN (54) — Andrew Stoddard 18, Tyler Hesse 18, Knox 9, Porkorny 3, Spaulding 2, Witham 2, Dallum 2. Totals 23 3-8 54.
DAYS CREEK (45) — Macs Whetzel 12, Berlingeri 9, Jackson 7, DeGroot 7, Gaskell 6, Williams 2, Reedy 2, Kruzic. Totals 16 10-13 45.
C. Christian;18;15;9;12;—;54
Days Creek;9;13;12;11;—;45
3-Point Shots — C.C. 5 (Stoddard 3, Knox 1, Pokorny 1), D.C. 3 (Berlingeri, Jackson, Whetzel). Total Fouls — C.C. 16, D.C. 12.
JV Score — Crosshill Christian 54, Days Creek 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.