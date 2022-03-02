BAKER CITY — Freshman guard Landon Knox led four players in double figures with 16 points and No. 4-seeded Crosshill Christian handed No. 12 Riddle a 55-40 loss on Wednesday afternoon in a quarterfinal game of the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament at Baker High School.
The Irish (21-5) shot 33% from the field, were outrebounded 36-32 and committed 18 turnovers. The Eagles (24-3) scored 22 points off Riddle turnovers.
"We took a long time to get started today," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "The kids tried hard, but we didn't execute well offensively in the first half and struggled to stop their outside game in the second half. (Crosshill) is a great shooting club."
The Eagles got 15 points and six rebounds from Ben Hemelstrand, and 10 points apiece from Julius Pokorny and Owen Spaulding. Crosshill outscored the Irish 30-12 in points in the paint.
Senior post Mario Gianotti led Riddle with 23 points, eight rebounds and six blocked shots, but was 8-for-20 from the field. He made four 3-pointers. Leo Lopez came off the bench to contribute nine points, while Jesse Myers chipped in eight.
"Leo did a great job," Hobson said.
Gianotti and Knox were named the Moda Health players of the game.
Crosshill Christian will face No. 1 Crane at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Riddle draws a familiar foe at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game, facing Skyline League rival North Douglas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.