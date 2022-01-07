DAYS CREEK — Keith Gaskell had 17 points and six steals and Days Creek handed the Cascade Christian junior varsity a 49-38 loss on Friday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.

Greg Reedy contributed 14 points and five rebounds, while Landon Kruzic added 10 points, eight boards and five assists for the Wolves (3-6, 1-0 Skyline North). Reedy had 10 points in the first half.

Kellen Kleker finished with 15 points for the Challengers, hitting five 3-pointers.

Days Creek is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday.

CASCADE CHRISTIAN JV (38) — Kellan Kleker 15, Richardson 5, Bryant 4, Hoffman 4, Sample 3, Letendre 3, Haley 2, White 2, Goldade. Totals 14 2-5 38.

DAYS CREEK (49) — Keith Gaskell 17, Reedy 14, Kruzic 10, Anderson 6, Jenks 2, Denson, Harris, Stufflebeam, Buckner, B. Benefiel. Totals 23 3-7 49.

C. Christian;9;11;14;4;—;38

D. Creek;10;18;12;9;—;49

3-Point Shots — C.C. 8 (Kleker 5, Sample 1, Richardson 1, Letendre 1), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 7, D.C. 6.

JV Score — Cascade Christian JV2 46, Days Creek 28.

