Days Creek beats Cascade Christian JV, 49-38 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAYS CREEK — Keith Gaskell had 17 points and six steals and Days Creek handed the Cascade Christian junior varsity a 49-38 loss on Friday night in a nonleague boys basketball game.Greg Reedy contributed 14 points and five rebounds, while Landon Kruzic added 10 points, eight boards and five assists for the Wolves (3-6, 1-0 Skyline North). Reedy had 10 points in the first half.Kellen Kleker finished with 15 points for the Challengers, hitting five 3-pointers.Days Creek is scheduled to host North Douglas Tuesday.CASCADE CHRISTIAN JV (38) — Kellan Kleker 15, Richardson 5, Bryant 4, Hoffman 4, Sample 3, Letendre 3, Haley 2, White 2, Goldade. Totals 14 2-5 38. DAYS CREEK (49) — Keith Gaskell 17, Reedy 14, Kruzic 10, Anderson 6, Jenks 2, Denson, Harris, Stufflebeam, Buckner, B. Benefiel. Totals 23 3-7 49.C. Christian;9;11;14;4;—;38D. Creek;10;18;12;9;—;493-Point Shots — C.C. 8 (Kleker 5, Sample 1, Richardson 1, Letendre 1), D.C. 0. Total Fouls — C.C. 7, D.C. 6.JV Score — Cascade Christian JV2 46, Days Creek 28. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer New recreation center gets initial approval from the city Indigo Pack of wolves continue to roam in eastern Douglas County Johnson family welcomes first baby of 2022 TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Cascade Christian whips Days Creek, 49-24 Camas Valley handles Riddle, 34-14 Days Creek beats Cascade Christian JV, 49-38 Douglas rolls past Rogue River, 62-22 Wicks scores 32, Sutherlin tops Santiam Christian, 67-50 Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.