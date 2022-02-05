POWERS — The Days Creek boys basketball team defeated Powers 57-29 on Saturday night in a Skyline League game.

The Wolves improved to 9-9 overall and 7-3 in the Skyline North.

Keith Gaskell scored 12 points and Greg Reedy had 11 for Days Creek, which led 40-12 at halftime.

Freshman Braden Bushnell led the Cruisers (0-15, 0-10 South) with eight points.

DAYS CREEK (57) — Keith Gaskell 12, Reedy 11, K. Benefiel 3, Denson 3, Harris 4, Geiger, Kruzic 6, Stufflebeam 6, Buckner, Jenks 1, Anderson 6, B. Benefiel 5. Totals 25 3-7 57.

POWERS (29) — Braden Bushnell 8, Fandel 4, Sears 6, C. Mahmoud 3, J. Shorb 4, C. Shorb 2, Pedrick 2. Totals 10 8-12 29.

D. Creek;27;13;10;7;—;57

Powers;10;2;5;12;—;29

3-Point Shots — D.C. 4 (K. Benefiel, Denson, Kruzic, B. Benefiel), Pow. 1 (Mahmoud). Total Fouls — D.C. 13, Pac. 13.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

