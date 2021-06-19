RIDDLE — The Days Creek boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 39-25 victory over Riddle on Saturday in a Skyline League game.
Zane DeGroot scored 11 points and Neston Berlingeri had seven for the Wolves (9-4, 7-1 Skyline), who locked up a berth in the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City and North Powder.
Mario Gianotti scored nine points for the Irish (5-5, 5-4), who ended their season.
Days Creek will play its first state tournament game on Monday.
DAYS CREEK (39) — Zane DeGroot 11, Berlingeri 7, Gaskell 5, Whetzel 4, Reedy 4, Jackson 3, Kruzic 3, Benefield 2, Williams, Jenks. Totals 13-40 10-16 39.
RIDDLE (25) — Mario Gianotti 9, Jenks 6, Greer 6, Rhea 4, Buchanan, Renfro, Coker, Pilkinton, Canty, Palmer, Myers. Totals 11-43 3-4 25.
Days Creek;11;7;12;9;—;39
Riddle;5;10;4;6;—;25
3-Point Shots — D.C. 3 (Berlingeri, Kruzic, Whetzel), Rid. 0. Total Fouls — D.C. 11, Rid. 16.
