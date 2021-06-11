DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team turned in another strong defensive showing on Thursday, handing visiting Rogue Valley Adventist a 40-21 loss in a nonleague game.
Zane DeGroot led a balanced offensive attack for the Wolves (4-4, 3-1 Skyline) with 10 points. Macs Whetzel had nine points, Neston Berlingeri contributed eight points and nine steals and Greg Reedy added eight points.
"Neston was outstanding on defense," D.C. coach James Ellis said. The Wolves made 22 steals in the contest.
David Zamudio was the top scorer for the Hawks (5-4, 4-3 Mountain Valley) with five points.
Days Creek travels to North Douglas Friday.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (21) — David Zamudio 5, Mendenhall 4, Wilson 4, Wiggers 4, Savino 2, Carrick 2, Escalona. Totals 9 3-6 21.
DAYS CREEK (40) — Zane DeGroot 10, Whetzel 9, Reedy 8, Berlingeri 8, Jackson 4, Williams 1, Gaskell, Kruzic, Jenks. Totals 16 6-14 40.
RVA;6;6;5;4;—;21
D. Creek;6;11;12;11;—;40
3-Point Shots — RVA 0, D.C. 2 (Whetzel, DeGroot). Total Fouls — RVA 10, D.C. 12.
