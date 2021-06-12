DAYS CREEK — It was a typical Days Creek win on Saturday spearheaded by solid defense.
Senior guard Neston Berlingeri scored 12 points and the Wolves handed visiting Perrydale a 34-31 loss in a nonleague boys basketball game.
Cauy Jackson added seven points for Days Creek (6-4, 4-1 Skyline). Kaej Haynes led the Pirates (6-5, 2-2) with 11 points.
The Wolves are scheduled to play at Glendale Tuesday.
PERRYDALE (31) — Kaej Haynes 11, Campos 9, Graber 9, Poulson 2, Perkins, Janesofsky, Burg. Totals 11 5-5 31.
DAYS CREEK (34) — Neston Berlingeri 12, Jackson 7, Gaskell 4, DeGroot 4, Jenks 2, Reedy 2, Whetzel 3, Williams, Kruzic. Totals 12 8-13 34.
Perrydale;7;9;4;11;—;31
Days Creek;8;6;8;12;—;34
3-Point Shots — Perrydale 4 (Graber 3, Campos 1), D.C. 2 (Jackson, Berlingeri). Total Fouls — Perrydale 14, D.C. 9.
