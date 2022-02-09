GRANTS PASS — Days Creek limited New Hope Christian to five field goals and handed the Warriors a 52-17 loss on Wednesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Keith Gaskell led a balanced scoring attack for Days Creek (11-9, 9-3 Skyline North) with nine points. Michael Jenks had eight points and eight rebounds.

Noah Grace scored eight points for the Warriors (4-13, 2-9 South).

Days Creek is scheduled to host No. 10 Riddle Friday in its regular season finale.

DAYS CREEK (52) — Keith Gaskell 9, Jenks 8, K. Benefiel 6, Kruzic 6, Stufflebeam 6, Reedy 6, Anderson 6, Buckner 5, B. Benefiel, Denson, Geiger. Totals 25 1-3 52.

NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (17) — Noah Grace 8, Grim 6, Pennington 3, Heverly, Dennis, Zumhofe, Anuschaut, Chamberlin. Totals 5 4-10 17.

D. Creek;7;10;10;15;—;52

NHC;3;6;4;4;—;17

3-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Buckner), NHC 3 (Grace 2, Grim 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 9, NHC 3.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

