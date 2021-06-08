PORT ORFORD — Senior forward Zane DeGroot scored 17 points and Days Creek dominated Pacific in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Tuesday, winning 56-21.
Michael Jenks and Cauy Jackson each chipped in eight points for the Wolves (3-4, 3-1 Skyline), who led 35-8 at halftime.
Jordan Walker scored 12 points for the Pirates (0-4, 0-4).
Days Creek is scheduled to host Rogue Valley Adventist on Thursday in a nonleague game.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Zane DeGroot 17, Jenks 8, Jackson 8, Reedy 5, Whetzel 4, Kruzic 4, Gaskell 4, Berlingeri 4, Williams 2. Totals 27 1-9 56.
PACIFIC (21) — Jordan Walker 12, Tilley 4, Webb 3, Gourneau 2, Watson, Long, Jordan, Hackett. Totals 6 6-11 21.
Days Creek;19;16;11;10;—;56
Pacific;1;7;9;4;—;21
3-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (DeGroot), Pac. 3 (Walker 2, Webb 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 9, Pac. 7.
