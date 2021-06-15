GLENDALE — Days Creek broke the game open by outscoring Glendale 19-2 in the second quarter and went on to post a 56-34 win on Tuesday in Skyline League boys basketball.
Zane DeGroot led the Wolves (7-4, 5-1 Skyline) with 16 points and Cauy Jackson scored 11.
Eban Hoolahan had 12 points for the Pirates (2-5, 2-5).
"We came out flat, but played much better in the second quarter," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "Our offensive execution was much better tonight."
Days Creek is scheduled to host Elkton Friday. Glendale travels to Yoncalla Thursday.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Zane DeGroot 16, Jackson 11, Benefield 2, Berlingeri 9, Gaskell 5, Kruzic 4, Whetzel 5, Reedy 4, Williams, Jenks. Totals 25 4-11 56.
GLENDALE (34) — Eban Hoolahan 12, Lovaglio 5, Ta. Ring 3, Cline 7, Martin 5, Ty. Ring 2, McManus. Totals 12 3-6 34.
Days Creek;14;19;10;13;—;56
Glendale;10;2;11;11;—;34
3-Point Shots — D.C. 2 (Jackson, Berlingeri), Gle. 7 (Hoolahan 4, Lovaglio 1, Ta. Ring 1, Martin 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 13, Glen. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.