DAYS CREEK — The first month of the season may have been full of growing pains, but since the calendar turned to 2023, the Days Creek Wolves have been red hot.
The Wolves, winners of 10 of their last 12 games, picked up a huge one Friday night, knocking off Skyline League-leading Myrtle Point 47-43 to force a three-way tie at the top of the Skyline standings.
"I love being the underdog," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "I'm so proud of my kids. (The game) was very physical, but they didn't crack."
Keith Gaskell and Landon Kruzic did the bulk of the damage for the Wolves, combining for 41 points in the back-and-forth battle with the Bobcats. Gaskell scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds, while Kruzic finished with 19 points, six steals and five assists.
Kruzic hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to help the Wolves close the deal.
Days Creek (12-8, 9-1) handed Myrtle Point its first Skyline loss, and the two are tied with North Douglas atop the standings with league records of 9-1.
The Wolves visit Crosshill Christian in Turner for a nonleague game Saturday, then will head north to Drain next Friday to take a shot at North Douglas and at least a share of the Skyline regular season title.
MYRTLE POINT (43) — Trace Edwards 12, Detzler 11, Villanueva 10, Backman 6, Hermann 2, Bates 2, Sproul, Blanton. Totals 17 6-9 43.
DAYS CREEK (47) — Keith Gaskell 22, Kruzic 19, Geiger 4, K. Stufflebeam 2, Hopkins, Harris, Buckner, Jenks. Totals 20 6-10 47.
M. Point;8;8;14;13;—;43
D. Creek;7;10;15;15;—;47
3-Point Goals — M.P. 3 (Edwards 2, Backman 1), D.C. 1 (Kruzic). Total Fouls — M.P. 15, D.C. 17. Fouled Out — Blanton, K. Stufflebeam.
JV Score — Myrtle Point def. Days Creek.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
