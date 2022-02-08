CAMAS VALLEY — Days Creek handed Camas Valley a 36-28 loss on Tuesday night in a Skyline League boys basketball game.

Greg Reedy scored 11 points and Matt Anderson had 10 for the Wolves (10-9, 8-3 Skyline North).

Mason Amos led the Hornets (10-8, 5-6 South) with nine points before fouling out.

Days Creek is scheduled to visit New Hope Christian Wednesday. C.V. travels to Yoncalla Friday.

DAYS CREEK (36) — Greg Reedy 11, K. Benefiel, Gaskell 8, Kruzic 6, Stufflebeam, Jenks 1, Anderson 10, B. Benefiel. Totals 13 10-16 36.

CAMAS VALLEY (28) — Mason Amos 9, Jar. Standley 3, Jam. Standley 7, DeRoss, Casteel, Riv. Wolfe 5, Ril. Wolfe, Wilson 4, Swift. Totals 10 5-20 28.

D. Creek;13;6;9;8;—;36

C. Valley;9;8;9;2;—;28

3-Point Shots — D.C. 0, C.V. 3 (Jam. Standley, Riv. Wolfe, Wilson). Total Fouls — D.C. 18, C.V. 17. Fouled Out — Amos.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

