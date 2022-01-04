Days Creek tops Elkton 48-35 in Skyline opener TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 4, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELKTON — Senior post Greg Reedy scored 18 points and Days Creek handed cold-shooting Elkton a 48-35 loss on Tuesday night in the Skyline League boys basketball opener at Grimsrud Gym.Keith Gaskell added a double-double for the Wolves (2-6, 1-0 Skyline North) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Landon Kruzic contributed eight points.Cash Boe finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Elks (5-5, 0-1 North), who shot 27% from the field. Trevyn Luzier added 10 points."It started midway through the second quarter. We stopped executing and lost some confidence, and they got going," Elkton coach Gary Trout said. "We struggled with ball movement."Elkton will host Yoncalla, while Days Creek will be at home against the Cascade Christian junior varsity Friday. DAYS CREEK (48) — Greg Reedy 18, Gaskell 14, Kruzic 8, Anderson 6, B. Benefiel 2, Jenks, Harris, Buckner. Totals 22-47 3-6 48.ELKTON (35) — Cash Boe 13, Luzier 10, Sabo 5, Allen 3, Hazen 2, Cael Boe 2, Woody, Block, Hastings, Geyer, Rausch, Helmer. Totals 13-49 5-6 35.D. Creek;7;17;14;10;—;48Elkton;11;8;2;14;—;353-Point Shots — D.C. 1 (Gaskell), Elk. 4 (Luzier 2, Sabo 1, Cash Boe 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 7, Elk. 10. Rebounds — D.C. 32 (Gaskell 10), Elk. 27 (Cash Boe 8).JV Score — Elkton def. Days Creek. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. 