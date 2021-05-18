DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team got balanced scoring and turned in a solid defensive performance in a 58-25 victory over Camas Valley on Tuesday in the season opener for both teams.
Macs Whetzel led the Wolves with 13 points. Cauy Jackson had 11 points, Neston Berlingeri contributed nine points, and Keith Gaskell and Greg Reedy each scored eight.
Mason Amos had 12 points and Daniel Hunt nine for the Hornets.
"There is lots of room for improvement," Days Creek coach James Ellis said. "But I loved our energy and thought we got after it defensively."
The Wolves are scheduled to host Trinity Lutheran Thursday.
CAMAS VALLEY (25) — Mason Amos 12, Hunt 9, Standley 4, W. Casteel, DeRoss, Wilson, S. Casteel. Totals 11 2-8 25.
DAYS CREEK (58) — Macs Whetzel 13, Jackson 11, Berlingeri 9, Gaskell 8, Reedy 8, Kruzic 4, Buckner 3, DeGroot 2, Haswell, Williams, Harris, I. Jenks, M. Jenks. Totals 27 2-6 58.
C. Valley;6;8;7;4;—;25
D. Creek;19;12;22;5;—;58
3-Point Shots — C.V. 1 (Hunt), D.C. 2 (Whetzel, Buckner). Total Fouls — C.V. 7, D.C. 12.
