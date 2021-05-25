DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek boys basketball team took a 27-point halftime lead and went on beat Yoncalla 56-22 on Tuesday night in a Skyline League game.
Cauy Jackson scored 13 points for the Wolves (2-3). Macs Whetzel had 11 points and Zane DeGroot nine.
Noah Leary and Dylan Grichar each scored six points for the Eagles, who were playing their season opener.
"Greg Reedy sparked us in the first quarter (with seven points)," D.C. coach James Ellis said. "He got us going."
Days Creek is scheduled to host Umpqua Valley Christian on June 1. Yoncalla will travel to Elkton on June 2.
YONCALLA (22) — Noah Leary 6, Dylan Grichar 6, Hardy 5, Aguilar 5, Turner, McGrath, Martinez-Gray. Totals 9 3-6 22.
DAYS CREEK (56) — Cauy Jackson 13, Whetzel 11, DeGroot 9, Williams 7, Reedy 7, Kruzic 5, Berlingeri 2, Jenks 2. Totals 23 7-11 56.
Yoncalla;2;4;7;9;—;22
Days Creek;13;20;21;2;—;56
3-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Hardy), D.C. 3 (Williams, Kruzic, Whetzel). Total Fouls — Yon. 10, D.C. 9.
