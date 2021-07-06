Senior forward Zane DeGroot was selected the Player of the Year in the Skyline League boys basketball all-league voting for the 2021 spring/summer season.
DeGroot helped the Wolves to a share of the Skyline title with Umpqua Valley Christian, which landed seniors Devin McLaughlin and Dominic Butler on the first team. The Monarchs (9-2 overall) won the consolation title in the Class 1A state tournament.
Other first-team selections included sophomore Cash Boe of Elkton, and sophomores Ray Gerrard and Keagan Mast of North Douglas.
Days Creek sophomore Keith Gaskell was named Defensive Player of the Year and UVC's Brian Ferguson was Coach of the Year.
Skyline League
Boys Basketball All-League
Player of the Year — Zane DeGroot, sr., Days Creek.
Defensive Player of the Year — Keith Gaskell, soph., Days Creek.
Coach of the Year — Brian Ferguson, Umpqua Valley Christian.
First Team
Zane DeGroot, sr., Days Creek; Cash Boe, soph., Elkton; Devin McLaughlin, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Ray Gerrard, soph., North Douglas; Dominic Butler, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Keagan Mast, soph., North Douglas.
Second Team
Neston Berlingeri, sr., Days Creek; Mario Gianotti, jr., Riddle; Koby Sewall, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Cauy Jackson, sr., Days Creek; Macs Whetzel, sr., Days Creek; Logan Gant, soph., North Douglas.
Honorable Mention
James Standley, fr., Camas Valley; David Lovaglio, jr., Glendale; Kaleb Cline, sr., Glendale; Ashton Hardy, soph., Yoncalla; Trevyn Luzier, soph., Elkton; Tucker Long, fr., Pacific; Trenton Rabuck, soph., North Douglas; Sam Guastaferro, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Evan Buechley, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Tyler Miller, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Pierce Gettys, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Keith Gaskell, soph., Days Creek; Jordan Aguilar, sr., Yoncalla.
All-Defensive Team
Keith Gaskell, soph., Days Creek; Tyler Miller, sr., Umpqua Valley Christian; Logan Gant, soph., North Douglas; Chase Greer, jr., Riddle; Jordan Aguilar, sr., Yoncalla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.