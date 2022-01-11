DIXONVILLE — Junior Jazon Ames scored a season-high 18 points and Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Yoncalla 52-33 in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Seth Simonson had 11 points for the Monarchs (4-4, 1-1 Skyline North), who led 31-7 at halftime. Wyatt Parker chipped in nine points.

Ashton Hardy led the Eagles (1-8, 0-2 North) with 21 points.

"We played a lot better defense than we've been playing," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We got some points off turnovers."

The Monarchs are scheduled to host Days Creek Friday in a league contest. Yoncalla hosts Powers Saturday.

YONCALLA (33) — Ashton Hardy 21, Herrera 8, Williams 4, Holtz, Brundage, McMullin. Totals 13 6-8 33.

UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (52) — Jazon Ames 18, Simonson 11, Parker 9, Phillips 6, Luther 4, I. Ames 2, Saylor 2, Macafee. Totals 25 0-2 52.

Yoncalla;5;2;9;17;—;33

UVC;19;12;19;2;—;52

3-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Herrera), UVC 2 (Simonson, Parker). Total Fouls — Yon. 5, UVC 10.

