Defense helps Umpqua Valley Christian down Yoncalla, 52-33 TOM EGGERS News-Review Sports Editor Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Jan 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DIXONVILLE — Junior Jazon Ames scored a season-high 18 points and Umpqua Valley Christian defeated Yoncalla 52-33 in a Skyline League boys basketball game on Tuesday.Seth Simonson had 11 points for the Monarchs (4-4, 1-1 Skyline North), who led 31-7 at halftime. Wyatt Parker chipped in nine points.Ashton Hardy led the Eagles (1-8, 0-2 North) with 21 points."We played a lot better defense than we've been playing," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "We got some points off turnovers."The Monarchs are scheduled to host Days Creek Friday in a league contest. Yoncalla hosts Powers Saturday. YONCALLA (33) — Ashton Hardy 21, Herrera 8, Williams 4, Holtz, Brundage, McMullin. Totals 13 6-8 33.UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (52) — Jazon Ames 18, Simonson 11, Parker 9, Phillips 6, Luther 4, I. Ames 2, Saylor 2, Macafee. Totals 25 0-2 52.Yoncalla;5;2;9;17;—;33UVC;19;12;19;2;—;523-Point Shots — Yon. 1 (Herrera), UVC 2 (Simonson, Parker). Total Fouls — Yon. 5, UVC 10. Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Seth Simonson Umpqua Valley Sport Jazon Ames Basketball Game Wyatt Parker Monarch Tom Eggers Sports Editor Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. Author email Follow Tom Eggers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Douglas County health officials expect surge of COVID-19 cases Roseburg police investigating animal abuse allegations surrounding local dog trainer Former UCC student sues school for falsely accusing of drug use Roseburg man in jail after allegedly shooting someone in the foot outside of Carl's Jr. Guest Column: Here we go again, preparing for another surge TOP JOBS Customer Service Specialist General Accounting Manager News Review Carriers Forest Bridges Special Sections Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Riddle spreads the ball around in 42-22 win over Powers Defense helps Umpqua Valley Christian down Yoncalla, 52-33 North Valley handles South Umpqua, 48-29 Jefferson routs cold-shooting Oakland, 62-41 Camas Valley pulls out 28-26 victory over Pacific in overtime Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.