COOS BAY — Sophomore post Jason Stiles posted a double-double in his first varsity start, helping the Douglas boys basketball team to a 39-32 win over Marshfield on Wednesday at the Purple Palace in the season opener for both teams.
The 6-foot-5 Stiles finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. After giving up 14 points in the first quarter, the Trojans only allowed 18 points during the final three periods.
Kahiki Nielsen had 14 points and three steals, while Reese Willis made five assists for Douglas, which only committed three turnovers in the second half.
Kai Johnson led the Class 4A Pirates with 11 points.
"We defended really well, threw four defenses at them," Douglas coach Bid Van Loon said. "It was a good win for us."
The Trojans will meet eighth-ranked Pleasant Hill Friday in the Douglas Tournament in Winston.
DOUGLAS (39) — Jason Stiles 14, Kahiki Nielsen 14, Metianu 5, Manuel 4, Rincon 2, Willis, West, Bodenhamer, Ferguson. Totals 15 7-15 39.
MARSHFIELD (32) — Kai Johnson 11, Gabriel-Kutsch 8, Carpenter 5, Herbert 4, George 2, Frost 2, Rogers, Davidson, Martin. Totals 10 10-19 32.
Douglas;6;12;10;11;—;39
Marshfield;14;6;7;5;—;32
3-Point Goals — Dou. 2 (Metianu, Nielsen), Mar. 2 (Johnson, Carpenter). Total Fouls — Dou. 14, Mar. 19. Fouled Out — Johnson.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.