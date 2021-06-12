ELKTON — The Elkton boys basketball team used a balanced offensive effort and a stingy defensive performance in a 40-33 win over Riddle on Saturday in a Skyline League game at Grimsrud Gym.
Jayce Clevenger, freshman Sean Hazen and Alex Allen all finished with eight points, and Cash Boe added seven for the Elks (3-3, 3-2 Skyline). Allen grabbed nine rebounds.
Mario Gianotti had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Irish (3-2, 3-1).
"I was really pleased with our defensive effort," Elkton coach Gary Trout said.
Elkton is scheduled to play at Glendale and Riddle travels to Umpqua Valley Christian Monday.
RIDDLE (33) — Mario Gianotti 16, Greer 6, Renfro 3, Palmer 3, Myers 3, Buchanan 2, Rhea, Coker, Canty. Totals 15 0-5 33.
ELKTON (40) — Jayce Clevenger 8, Sean Hazen 8, Alex Allen 8, Cash Boe 7, Cael Boe 4, An. Allen 3, Luzier 2. Totals 17 2-4 40.
Riddle;9;9;6;9;—;33
Elkton;13;11;6;10;—;40
3-Point Shots — Rid. 3 (Renfro, Palmer, Myers), Elk. 4 (Clevenger 2, Hazen 1, Cash Boe 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 14, Elk. 11. Rebounds — Rid. 28 (Gianotti 7), Elk. 30 (Al. Allen 9).
