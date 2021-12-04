The Roseburg High boys basketball team ramped up the defense to lead the way towards its first win of the season on Friday night against North Bend at Robertson Memorial Gymnasium.
The Tribe consistently pestered the Bulldogs with a full-court press and forced a number of turnovers on the way to a 53-32 nonconference victory.
“Execution and other things were better,” Roseburg coach Jordan Humphreys said. “We made some good adjustments. Different mindset from the guys as far as attacking the basket tonight. Still couldn’t knock down a shot, but if you can’t shoot and you still win that’s always a good win.”
Both teams got out to a slow start, but Roseburg (1-1) used a 9-1 run at the end of the first half to take a 25-17 lead into the break. The Indians really emphasized their defense after halftime and allowed just 15 points to North Bend (0-1) while pulling ahead by more than 20 points for most of the second half.
“The first part of the game we were just kind of letting them get to their spots and so we made some adjustments to deny that and obviously that forced a lot of turnovers and we got a lot of easy points off those turnovers,” Roseburg junior Carter Stedman said.
Senior Colton Marsters scored a game-high 12 points to lead Roseburg. The Indians had nine players,score in the game, including Mykah Mendoza and Stedman with eight points apiece.
“We lost to these guys last year. It was disappointing, so we knew we had to bounce back and take care of business. Still have a lot to work on, but a win's a win,” Stedman said.
David Robinson scored 11 points off the bench to lead North Bend and Sam Michelson added 10 for the Bulldogs.
Roseburg will have a few days off and resumes play on Wednesday with a road trip to North Eugene.
NORTH BEND (32) — David Robinson 11, Jones 2, Forester 3, Edera, Rinderele 5, Wicks, Jackson, Flores, Michelson 10. Totals 12 3-5 32.
