DRAIN — Days Creek outscored North Douglas 17-9 in the second quarter and the visiting Wolves held on for a 51-44 Skyline League boys basketball victory Friday night.
"They ratcheted up the pressure and our youth started to show," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said.
Zane DeGroot led the Wolves (5-4, 4-1 Skyline) with a game-high 16 points, while Cauy Jackson and Neston Berlingeri both contributed nine points. Berlingeri added nine rebounds and four assists. Macs Whetzel chipped in eight points for Days Creek. Wolves coach James Ellis singled out Keith Gaskell for a strong defensive effort.
Ray Gerrard and Logan Gant paced North Douglas (3-1 Skyline) with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Keagan Mast scored eight.
North Douglas visits Camas Valley at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, while Days Creek hosts Perrydale in a nonleague game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
DAYS CREEK (51) — Zane DeGroot 16, Jackson 9, Berlingeri 9, Whetzel 8, Gaskell 4, Kruzic 3, Reedy 2, Williams. Totals 20 7-15 51.
NORTH DOUGLAS (44) — Ray Gerrard 14, Gant 13, Mast 8, Olds 5, Raybuck 4, Reigard, Humphrey. Totals 18 3-5 44.
Days Creek;11;17;11;12;—;51
N. Douglas;12;9;13;10;—;44
3-point Goals — D.C. 4 (DeGroot 1, Whetzel 1, Kruzic 1, Jackson 1), N.D. 5 (Gant 3, Mast 1, Olds 1). Total Fouls — D.C. 9, N.D. 15. Fouled Out — Olds.
