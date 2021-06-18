DAYS CREEK — Zane DeGroot scored a game-high 24 points and Greg Reedy lit a spark under Days Creek as the Wolves mounted a second-half rally to beat visiting Elkton 44-35 in a Skyline League game Friday night.
The Wolves (8-4, 6-1 Skyline) shut down Elkton wing Cash Boe, holding the Elks' leading scorer to just 10 points.
Elkton led 23-20 at halftime, but Days Creek coach James Ellis said Reedy provided his team's much-needed spark in the third quarter.
"All five of his points were in the third quarter and it just kind of jump-started us," Ellis said. "He got his chance, and he came off the bench and got us going."
Macs Whetzel added nine points for Days Creek, which can clinch a spot in the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City with a win at Riddle Saturday.
Trevyn Luzier led the Elks with 12 points and Alex Allen added nine. Elkton (4-4, 4-3) closes out its season Saturday at home with Camas Valley.
ELKTON (35) — Trevyn Luzier 12, Cash Boe 10, Al. Allen 9, Peters 2, Clevenger 2, Hazen, An. Allen. Totals 13 5-9 35.
DAYS CREEK (44) — Zane DeGroot 24, Jackson 4, Gaskell 2, Whetzel 9, Reedy 5, Williams, Kruzic. Totals 15 8-13 44.
Elkton;10;13;7;5;—;35
Days Creek;11;9;16;8;—;44
3-point Goals — Elk. 4 (Luzier), D.C. 6 (DeGroot 3, Whetzel 3). Total Fouls — Elk. 12, D.C. 13.
