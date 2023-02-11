Douglas boys close out regular season with 58-32 win at Sutherlin DONOVAN BRINK The News-Review Donovan Brink Reporter Author email Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUTHERLIN — Heavy defensive pressure in the first half helped the Douglas Trojans close out the Far West League season with 58-32 win over host Sutherlin Saturday afternoon at the Dog Pound.The Trojans jumped to a 32-12 lead by halftime."Pressure and turnovers," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock explained, "has been our Achilles heel all season and it was tonight."Kahiki Nielsen led all scorers with 13 points for Douglas (16-6, 11-3 FWL North, while Dylan Manuel added 11 points and Brayden West scored nine.Bryson McGarvey had 11 points and Austin Quamme 10 for Sutherlin, which ended its season 3-21 overall and 3-11 in the FWL. DOUGLAS (58) — Kahiki Nielsen 13, Manuel 11, West 9, Rincon 8, Bodenhamer 7, Metianu 4, Stiles 4, Hunter 2, B. Dahlenburg, Willis, Ferguson, L. Dahlenburg, Hoyle. Totals 24 7-9 58.SUTHERLIN (32) — Bryson McGarvey 11, Quamme 10, Palm 6, C. Jacobs 2, Ohler 1, Worley, Hart, Calvert, K. Jacobs, Fultz. Totals 13 3-9 32.Douglas;11;21;13;13;—;58Sutherlin;3;9;9;11;—;323-Point Goals — Dou. 3 (West 2, Manuel 1). Suth. 3 (Quamme 2, Palm 1). Total Fouls — Doug. 12, Suth. 9.JV Score — Douglas def. Sutherlin. Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Donovan Brink Reporter Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Roseburg man leaves gun in collection basket during suspected mental health episode An illegal marijuana operation left a remote area devastated. One man wants to bring it back to its natural state. What she really wants this Valentines Day Death Notices for February 5, 2023 Our People: Meet the Diamond Lake Resort employees who live and work there year-round Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Douglas boys close out regular season with 58-32 win at Sutherlin NORTH ALABAMA 80, LIPSCOMB 70 Villanova 58, Seton Hall 54 VILLANOVA 58, SETON HALL 54 MONTANA STATE 58, IDAHO STATE 52
